AFN Naples Radio Spot - Lemon Lot

260413-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 13, 2026) AFN Naples radio spot highlighting the Lemon Lot. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 05:30
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91268
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111624531.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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