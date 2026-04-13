260410-N-UQ924-1001 Naples, Italy (April 10, 2026) AFN Naples radio spot highlighting the AtHOC notification system. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 05:55
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91266
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111624481.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - AtHOC, by PO2 Merissa Daley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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