Morning Buzz with Angelina Gott

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 30, 2026) An interview with with Angelina Gott, Morale Welfare and Recreation Fitness Representative, to discuss job opening at MWR, COLOR Run, CFL Certification, NAS 1 POOL Opening, Captain's Cup Softball Tournament. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 05:44
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91265
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111624480.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:43
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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