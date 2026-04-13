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    MWR Tours

    MWR Tours

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    ITALY

    04.09.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Garro 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (April 10, 2026) A radio spot that highlights the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) tours. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Garro)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 04:17
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91263
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111624427.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, MWR Tours, by PO3 Anthony Garro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    afn sigonella
    radio spot
    mwr
    tours

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