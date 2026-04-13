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    Okinawa Culture Tip: Konbanwa

    Okinawa Culture Tip: Konbanwa

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    JAPAN

    01.15.2026

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Shanice Ship 

    AFN Okinawa

    Seitaro Sakugawa, American Forces Network Okinawa Secretary, shares cultural tips as a part of a 50-part Okinawa culture series to help Status of Forces Agreement personnel build positive relationships with local communities during the month of January 2026. This culture tip focused on "Konbanwa," the standard Japanese greeting for "good evening." Using "Konbanwa" when you meet someone in the evening, whether it's a neighbor or a shopkeeper, is a simple and effective way to show cultural awareness and foster a friendly connection within the community. (Department of War Information Activity audio by Seitaro Sakugawa)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 01:11
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91261
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111624224.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okinawa Culture Tip: Konbanwa, by TSgt Shanice Ship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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