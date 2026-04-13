Okinawa Culture Tip: Konbanwa

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Seitaro Sakugawa, American Forces Network Okinawa Secretary, shares cultural tips as a part of a 50-part Okinawa culture series to help Status of Forces Agreement personnel build positive relationships with local communities during the month of January 2026. This culture tip focused on "Konbanwa," the standard Japanese greeting for "good evening." Using "Konbanwa" when you meet someone in the evening, whether it's a neighbor or a shopkeeper, is a simple and effective way to show cultural awareness and foster a friendly connection within the community. (Department of War Information Activity audio by Seitaro Sakugawa)