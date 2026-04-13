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    Okinawa Culture Tip: Practicing English

    Okinawa Culture Tip: Practicing English

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    JAPAN

    01.15.2026

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Shanice Ship 

    AFN Okinawa

    Seitaro Sakugawa, American Forces Network Okinawa Secretary, shares cultural tips as a part of a 50-part Okinawa culture series to help Status of Forces Agreement personnel build positive relationships with local communities during the month of January 2026. This culture tip suggests that when interacting with locals, it's polite to first ask "Eigo ga hanasemasu ka?" (Do you speak English?). While not everyone may be fluent, some Japanese individuals appreciate the opportunity to practice their English skills with native speakers, which can lead to engaging conversations and cultural exchange. (Department of War Information Activity audio by Seitaro Sakugawa)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 01:11
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91258
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111624220.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okinawa Culture Tip: Practicing English, by TSgt Shanice Ship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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