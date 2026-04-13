Okinawa Culture Tip: Practicing English

Seitaro Sakugawa, American Forces Network Okinawa Secretary, shares cultural tips as a part of a 50-part Okinawa culture series to help Status of Forces Agreement personnel build positive relationships with local communities during the month of January 2026. This culture tip suggests that when interacting with locals, it's polite to first ask "Eigo ga hanasemasu ka?" (Do you speak English?). While not everyone may be fluent, some Japanese individuals appreciate the opportunity to practice their English skills with native speakers, which can lead to engaging conversations and cultural exchange. (Department of War Information Activity audio by Seitaro Sakugawa)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 01:11
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91258
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111624220.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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