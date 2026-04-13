Okinawa Culture Tip: Eating Sushi

Seitaro Sakugawa, American Forces Network Okinawa Secretary, shares cultural tips as a part of a 50-part Okinawa culture series to help Status of Forces Agreement personnel build positive relationships with local communities during the month of January 2026. This culture tip focused on the etiquette for eating sushi. When dipping in soy sauce, only the fish side should touch the sauce to keep the rice intact, and noting it is customary to eat in one bite. (Department of War Information Activity audio by Seitaro Sakugawa)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 01:11
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91257
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111624219.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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