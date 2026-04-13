Okinawa Culture Tip: Crossing the Street

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Seitaro Sakugawa, American Forces Network Okinawa Secretary, shares cultural tips as a part of a 50-part Okinawa culture series to help Status of Forces Agreement personnel build positive relationships with local communities during the month of January 2026. This culture tip advised that pedestrians should always use designated crosswalks and wait for the "walk" signal when crossing the street in Okinawa. Even when no cars are visible, jaywalking is generally frowned upon and can be unsafe, as it shows a disregard for local traffic laws and public order. (Department of War Information Activity audio by Seitaro Sakugawa)