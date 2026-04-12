Okinawa Culture Tip_Good Neighbors

Seitaro Sakugawa, American Forces Network Okinawa Secretary, shares a cultural tip as volume one of a 50-part Okinawa culture series to help Status of Forces Agreement personnel build positive relationships with local communities during the month of January 2026. One culture tip encouraged service members and families to introduce themselves to their neighbors with a small gift within their first week of moving in. This customary gesture reflects respect for Japanese culture and fosters positive relationships with the local community. (Department of War Information Activity audio by Seitaro Sakugawa)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 23:10
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91246
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111624127.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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