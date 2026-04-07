Behind The Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - From Reform To Results

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The Army’s acquisition reform is beginning to show tangible results, as early actions taken under the new portfolio acquisition executive (PAE) construct translate strategic intent into measurable progress.



Within the first 60 days of the Army’s implementation of the new PAE approach, several portfolios are already demonstrating how empowered teams can move quickly to reduce friction, streamline legacy processes and accelerate delivery of capability to the field. For example, the PAE for Command and Control/Counter Command and Control (C2/CC2)—a portfolio that is central to the Army’s transformation by ensuring our forces can achieve decision overmatch—rapidly delivered results across requirements, contracting, resourcing and equipping Soldiers.



A closer look at these actions reflects the early benefits of outcome‑driven acquisition, and how emphasizing speed, integration and informed risk will continue to drive change.



Read the full article at https://www.dvidshub.net/news/560827/reform-results-early-momentum-army-acquisition-transformation.