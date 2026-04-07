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    USAG Wiesbaden On-Air Community Discussion - March 13, 2026

    USAG Wiesbaden On-Air Community Discussion - March 13, 2026

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    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    03.13.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    AFN Wiesbaden welcomes U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. Troy Danderson for the Garrison's monthly on-air discussion in Wiesbaden, Germany, March 13, 2026.

    This month's topics included...
    • Community Policing

    • Construction Season updates

    • PCS - Sponsorship resources

    • PCS - Willkommen Wagon & RSO summer programming

    • Electrical and fire prevention safety

    • 2026 AER program updates

    • Upcoming MWR event spotlights

    ... and more!

    (U.S. Army recording by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 08:44
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91236
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111620327.mp3
    Length: 00:43:17
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Wiesbaden On-Air Community Discussion - March 13, 2026, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    usarmy
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

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