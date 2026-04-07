USAG Wiesbaden On-Air Community Discussion - March 13, 2026

AFN Wiesbaden welcomes U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. Troy Danderson for the Garrison's monthly on-air discussion in Wiesbaden, Germany, March 13, 2026.
This month's topics included...
• Community Policing
• Construction Season updates
• PCS - Sponsorship resources
• PCS - Willkommen Wagon & RSO summer programming
• Electrical and fire prevention safety
• 2026 AER program updates
• Upcoming MWR event spotlights
... and more!
(U.S. Army recording by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 08:44
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91236
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111620327.mp3
|Length:
|00:43:17
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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