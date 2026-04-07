Morning Joe with the CO

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NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Apr. 9, 2026)- U.S. Naval Activities Spain/Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Commanding Officer Capt. Charles Chmielak gets behind the microphone at AFN Rota for his monthly "Morning Joe with the CO" radio show with special guests from Dr. Meg Geary from NAVSTA Rota Child Development Center, Christina Rodriguez from NAVSTA Rota Child and Youth Programs, and the NAVSTA Rota 2026 Military Youth of the Year Emi Cruz to discuss Month of the Military Child and childcare programs on the installation. NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO, and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air, and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet, and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dakota Nack)