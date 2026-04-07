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    U.S. Airmen Host European Airborne Airlift Conference - News in One April 16, 2026

    U.S. Airmen Host European Airborne Airlift Conference - News in One April 16, 2026

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.09.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Kyle Smith 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News in One:

    U.S. Airmen with the 86th Operations Support Squadron hosted the European Airborne Airlift Conference at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 08:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91231
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111620235.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airmen Host European Airborne Airlift Conference - News in One April 16, 2026, by SrA Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFNE
    NATO
    Conference

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