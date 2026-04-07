In this News in One:
U.S. Airmen with the 86th Operations Support Squadron hosted the European Airborne Airlift Conference at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 08:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91231
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111620235.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Airmen Host European Airborne Airlift Conference - News in One April 16, 2026, by SrA Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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