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    The NCO Creed- A Promise of Leadership

    The NCO Creed- A Promise of Leadership

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    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    04.08.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery 

    AFN Daegu

    Non-Commissioned Officers assigned to AFN Daegu showcase the deep commitment embedded in the Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Creed in a radio commercial recorded on April 9, 2026, on Camp Walker, South Korea. It highlights that for every NCO, the creed is a foundational promise to enforce U.S. Army standards, mentor junior soldiers, and provide leadership of the highest caliber. This recording emphasizes the trust and responsibility placed upon the NCO Corps, the backbone of the Army. (U.S. Army Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 21:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91225
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111619834.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DAEGU, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, The NCO Creed- A Promise of Leadership, by SGT Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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