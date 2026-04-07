Non-Commissioned Officers assigned to AFN Daegu showcase the deep commitment embedded in the Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Creed in a radio commercial recorded on April 9, 2026, on Camp Walker, South Korea. It highlights that for every NCO, the creed is a foundational promise to enforce U.S. Army standards, mentor junior soldiers, and provide leadership of the highest caliber. This recording emphasizes the trust and responsibility placed upon the NCO Corps, the backbone of the Army. (U.S. Army Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 21:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91225
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111619834.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The NCO Creed- A Promise of Leadership, by SGT Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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