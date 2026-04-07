The NCO Creed- A Promise of Leadership

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Non-Commissioned Officers assigned to AFN Daegu showcase the deep commitment embedded in the Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Creed in a radio commercial recorded on April 9, 2026, on Camp Walker, South Korea. It highlights that for every NCO, the creed is a foundational promise to enforce U.S. Army standards, mentor junior soldiers, and provide leadership of the highest caliber. This recording emphasizes the trust and responsibility placed upon the NCO Corps, the backbone of the Army. (U.S. Army Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)