This audio recording depicts an Airman discovering that his dorm room has mold, due to his lack of cleanliness.
(Audio recording by SrA Ian Sullens)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 20:23
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91223
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111619721.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, dorm cleanliness radio spot, by SrA Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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