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    dorm cleanliness radio spot

    dorm cleanliness radio spot

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    SOUTH KOREA

    04.09.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Ian Sullens 

    AFN Kunsan

    This audio recording depicts an Airman discovering that his dorm room has mold, due to his lack of cleanliness.
    (Audio recording by SrA Ian Sullens)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 20:23
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91223
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111619721.mp3
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, dorm cleanliness radio spot, by SrA Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    dorms
    cleanliness
    Mold
    cleaning

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