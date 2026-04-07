Mako Minute - Ep05: Custer’s Corner with Wing Leadership and Fire Safety with 482d Firefighters

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The latest episode of the Mako Minute brings leadership perspective and mission focus together in one conversation.



Col. Brandon M. Kelly is joined by Deputy Wing Commander Col. Tavis C. Powell in Custer’s Corner to discuss priorities across the 482d Fighter Wing.



The episode also features an interview with Tech. Sgt. Christopher Taylor and Master Sgt. Tremayne Woods from the 482d Fire Department. They discuss fire safety, emergency response and the critical role firefighters play in protecting personnel, resources and mission capability at Homestead Air Reserve Base.



The Mako Minute is produced by the 482d Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office.