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    Mako Minute - Ep05: Custer’s Corner with Wing Leadership and Fire Safety with 482d Firefighters

    Mako Minute - Ep05: Custer’s Corner with Wing Leadership and Fire Safety with 482d Firefighters

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    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Audio by Master Sgt. Lionel Castellano, Tech. Sgt. Paul Cook and Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Hayes

    482d Fighter Wing

    The latest episode of the Mako Minute brings leadership perspective and mission focus together in one conversation.

    Col. Brandon M. Kelly is joined by Deputy Wing Commander Col. Tavis C. Powell in Custer’s Corner to discuss priorities across the 482d Fighter Wing.

    The episode also features an interview with Tech. Sgt. Christopher Taylor and Master Sgt. Tremayne Woods from the 482d Fire Department. They discuss fire safety, emergency response and the critical role firefighters play in protecting personnel, resources and mission capability at Homestead Air Reserve Base.

    The Mako Minute is produced by the 482d Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 16:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91220
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111619244.mp3
    Length: 01:12:42
    Location: HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mako Minute - Ep05: Custer’s Corner with Wing Leadership and Fire Safety with 482d Firefighters, by MSgt Lionel Castellano, TSgt Paul Cook and TSgt Benjamin Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AIr Force Reserve
    Homestead Air Reserve Base
    482d Fighter Wing
    Mako Minute
    fire safety
    Custer’s Corner

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