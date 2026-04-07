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    The Drop Ep. 46 - Mission Execution & April UTA

    The Drop Ep. 46 - Mission Execution & April UTA

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    CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Audio by 1st Lt. De-Juan Haley 

    130th Airlift Wing

    In this episode, we will review highlights from the previous UTA, discuss upcoming events for this weekend, and lastly, have a conversation about mission execution, the third priority set by our commander. Leading this discussion are Col. Richard Switzer, 130th Airlift Wing Commander; 130th AW Command Chief Jeff King; and special guest, Lt. Col John Zirkle, Commander of the 130th Airlift Squadron.
    We’d love to hear from you! If you have ideas for future episodes, send them to us at 130.aw.public.affairs@us.af.mil. You can also visit our website at www.130aw.ang.af.mil and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 11:09
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91212
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111618398.mp3
    Length: 00:20:07
    Location: CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Drop Ep. 46 - Mission Execution & April UTA, by 1st Lt. De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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