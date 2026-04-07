In this episode, we will review highlights from the previous UTA, discuss upcoming events for this weekend, and lastly, have a conversation about mission execution, the third priority set by our commander. Leading this discussion are Col. Richard Switzer, 130th Airlift Wing Commander; 130th AW Command Chief Jeff King; and special guest, Lt. Col John Zirkle, Commander of the 130th Airlift Squadron.
We’d love to hear from you! If you have ideas for future episodes, send them to us at 130.aw.public.affairs@us.af.mil. You can also visit our website at www.130aw.ang.af.mil and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 11:09
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91212
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111618398.mp3
|Length:
|00:20:07
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Drop Ep. 46 - Mission Execution & April UTA, by 1st Lt. De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.