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    M1A2 Abrams Tank Familiarization - News In One April 9, 2026

    M1A2 Abrams Tank Familiarization - News In One April 9, 2026

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    GERMANY

    04.08.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino and Airman 1st Class Novah Nzeyimana

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News In One:

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to First Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment alongside Allied European forces conducted an M1A2 Abrams Tank familiarization at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Olivia Marino)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 05:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91209
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111618114.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, M1A2 Abrams Tank Familiarization - News In One April 9, 2026, by A1C Olivia Marino and A1C Novah Nzeyimana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    EUCOM
    AFN Europe
    Pabrade training area
    M1A2 Abrahams tank

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