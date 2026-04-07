In this News In One:
U.S. Soldiers assigned to First Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment alongside Allied European forces conducted an M1A2 Abrams Tank familiarization at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Olivia Marino)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 05:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91209
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111618114.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, M1A2 Abrams Tank Familiarization - News In One April 9, 2026, by A1C Olivia Marino and A1C Novah Nzeyimana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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