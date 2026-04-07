A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, shares moving advice for military families on April 8th, 2026. Meanwhile, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Melvin, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Public Health senior enlisted leader, provides a resource that Public Health provides on April 9th, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 09:47
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91208
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111618107.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - PCS Season and Public Health Week, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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