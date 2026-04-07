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    KMC Update - PCS Season and Public Health Week

    KMC Update - PCS Season and Public Health Week

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.08.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, shares moving advice for military families on April 8th, 2026. Meanwhile, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Melvin, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Public Health senior enlisted leader, provides a resource that Public Health provides on April 9th, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 09:47
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91208
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111618107.mp3
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - PCS Season and Public Health Week, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    PCS season
    AFN Kaiserlsautern
    KMC Update
    86th OMRS
    Public Health Week

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