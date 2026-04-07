Spangdahlem Radio News 260409 SkillBridge programs

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The following is a radio news report highlighting the new updates to the U.S. Air Force and Space Force SkillBridge programs at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 8, 2026. The changes were designed to balance operational readiness with transition support for Airmen and Guardians preparing to enter the civilian workforce. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)