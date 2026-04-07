The following is a radio news report highlighting the new updates to the U.S. Air Force and Space Force SkillBridge programs at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 8, 2026. The changes were designed to balance operational readiness with transition support for Airmen and Guardians preparing to enter the civilian workforce. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 09:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91202
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111618083.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 260409 SkillBridge programs, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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