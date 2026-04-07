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    Spangdahlem Radio News 260409 SkillBridge programs

    Spangdahlem Radio News 260409 SkillBridge programs

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.07.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The following is a radio news report highlighting the new updates to the U.S. Air Force and Space Force SkillBridge programs at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 8, 2026. The changes were designed to balance operational readiness with transition support for Airmen and Guardians preparing to enter the civilian workforce. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 09:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91202
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111618083.mp3
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 260409 SkillBridge programs, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Radio News
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany

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