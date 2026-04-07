Spangdahlem Radio News 260408 European Airborne Airlift Conference

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The following is a radio news report highlighting the European Airborne Airlift Conference event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 7, 2026. The event was hosted by the U.S. Air Force’s 86th Operations Support Squadron and brought together about 100 personnel from 14 NATO countries as the biannual conference focused on strengthening interoperability across airborne, airlift, aeromedical, and maintenance communities. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)