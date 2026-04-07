The LOGSTAT: Modernizing the Army Food Program with CSDV

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Episode #47: Our next miniseries focuses on a variety of innovations and developments within the Army Sustainment Enterprise from the Headquarters Department of the Army (HQDA) G-4 office. Through the miniseries we will see how the G-4 is aligned with CSA’s Focus Area of Continuous Transformation by providing operational efficiency to the warfighter. To kick this miniseries off, CPT Garett Pyle meets with COL Adam Seibel, Division Chief Troop Support HQDA G-4, to discuss how the Army has listened to your concerns and has now modernized their Army Food Program Strategy and revolutionized their dining facilities, which will now be transitioning into Campus-Style Dining Venues (CSDV). So, grab a seat and get ready to fill your mind with some exciting new developments; more importantly we are going to discuss how your stomachs and bodies are going to be fueled better than they ever have been before.



Additional information can be found in the article “Army launching campus-style dining concept to enhance Soldier experience” by Samantha Tyler https://www.army.mil/article/288820/army_launching_campus_style_dining_concept_to_enhance_soldier_experience