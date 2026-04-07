Spangdahlem Radio News 260407 Audiograms

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The following is a radio news report highlighting the total force audiograms program at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2026. This segment discussed the purpose of the program and explained how beneficial it will be for Airmen across the force. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)