The following is a radio news report highlighting the total force audiograms program at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2026. This segment discussed the purpose of the program and explained how beneficial it will be for Airmen across the force. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 09:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91198
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111618075.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 260407 Audiograms, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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