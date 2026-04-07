AFN Souda Bay Newscast - Space-A

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 9, 2026) Elena Panagiotaki and Logistics Specialist Schtarline Joacilien, both assigned to NSA Souda Bay's air terminal, speak about Space Available travel on April 9, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelly M. Agee)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 08:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91188
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111617987.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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