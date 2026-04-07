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    KMC Update - Be Media Ready and Wilderness First Aid

    KMC Update - Be Media Ready and Wilderness First Aid

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    04.07.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on the importance of being media ready as a service member or U.S. government employee with Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, and wilderness and remote first aid training with Ryan Ebert, American Red Cross regional program specialist, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 8, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 06:23
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91182
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111617855.mp3
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Be Media Ready and Wilderness First Aid, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Training
    Media
    First Aid
    Public Affairs

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