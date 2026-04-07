KMC Update - Be Media Ready and Wilderness First Aid

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A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on the importance of being media ready as a service member or U.S. government employee with Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, and wilderness and remote first aid training with Ryan Ebert, American Red Cross regional program specialist, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 8, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)