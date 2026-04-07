The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Episode 31: Knowledge vs. Intent: Analyzing Secondary Liability in Cox v. Sony

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In this episode we analyze the Supreme Court's ruling in Cox Communications, Inc. v. Sony Music Entertainment, which explores the limits of secondary liability for internet service providers when users engage in copyright infringement. We discuss how the court determined that mere knowledge is insufficient for contributory liability, requiring plaintiffs to instead prove intent through "inducement" or "tailoring" frameworks derived from Sony Corp. of America v. Universal City Studios, Inc. and MGM Studios, Inc. v. Grokster, Ltd. We also highlight that the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) safe harbor acts as a shield rather than a sword, underscoring the necessity for organizations to maintain active policies against service misuse.

Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.