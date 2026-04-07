260408-N-CO548-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Apr. 8, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting Exercise Warfighter 26-03 and USAG Bavaria Wildland Fire Exercise. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 06:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91171
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111615724.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - V-Core Validates Future European Defense & USAG Bavaria Hosts Wildland Fire Exercise, by PO2 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.