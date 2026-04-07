AFN Naples Radio News - War College Symposium and NATO Collaboration

260407-N-UQ924-1001 Naples, Italy (April 7, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the U.S. Naval War College Regional Symposium in Poland and a NATO Airborne Airlift Conference at Ramstein. (U.S. Navy Newscast by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 06:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91170
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111615684.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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