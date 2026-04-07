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    AFN Naples Radio News - War College Symposium and NATO Collaboration

    AFN Naples Radio News - War College Symposium and NATO Collaboration

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    ITALY

    04.07.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Merissa Daley 

    AFN Naples

    260407-N-UQ924-1001 Naples, Italy (April 7, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the U.S. Naval War College Regional Symposium in Poland and a NATO Airborne Airlift Conference at Ramstein. (U.S. Navy Newscast by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 06:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91170
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111615684.mp3
    Length: 00:02:23
    Year 2026
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - War College Symposium and NATO Collaboration, by PO2 Merissa Daley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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