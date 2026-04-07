Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Army Establishes PIT Office

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Modernization is no longer defined by how quickly an idea is conceived, but by how rapidly and effectively it is delivered to Soldiers in operational environments. As mission demands evolve and technology advances at an unprecedented speed, the Army must bridge the gap between innovation and impact. The Pathway for Innovation and Technology (PIT) Office was established to do exactly that—serving as the forward edge of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology (ASA(ALT)) by embedding innovation with operational units, accelerating the transition of emerging capabilities and creating a disciplined, Soldier‑driven pathway from concept to scale across the force.



Read news story here: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/560662/forging-fast-lane-army-establishes-pathway-innovation-and-technology