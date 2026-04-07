NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Apr. 7, 2027) Radio News highlights latest campaign of the Hungarian Elections. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 12:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91161
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111614373.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BOOSTING THE CAMPAIGN OF THE HUNGARIAN ELECTION, by PO2 Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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