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    Army Community Service 60th Anniversary and Army Community Service Baby Boot Camp

    Army Community Service 60th Anniversary and Army Community Service Baby Boot Camp

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.30.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Michael Bradle 

    AFN Bavaria

    The Rose Barracks Army Community Service hosted the Baby Boot Camp class in Vilseck, Germany. Army Community Service also celebrated it's 60th anniversary with U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Rose Barracks, Germany.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 04:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91157
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111614158.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Community Service 60th Anniversary and Army Community Service Baby Boot Camp, by SGT Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Community Service
    AFN Bavaria
    Army Community Service birthday
    USAG Bavaria

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