The Rose Barracks Army Community Service hosted the Baby Boot Camp class in Vilseck, Germany. Army Community Service also celebrated it's 60th anniversary with U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Rose Barracks, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 04:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91157
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111614158.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Community Service 60th Anniversary and Army Community Service Baby Boot Camp, by SGT Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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