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    2D Cavalry Regiment U.A.S. Program

    2D Cavalry Regiment U.A.S. Program

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.30.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Michael Bradle 

    AFN Bavaria

    The 2D Cavalry Regiment held unmanned arial systems training in Grafenwoehr, Germany.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 04:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91156
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111614147.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2D Cavalry Regiment U.A.S. Program, by SGT Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2D Cavalry Regiment
    AFN Bavaria
    USAG Bavaria

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