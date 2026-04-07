The Army Air Force Exchange Service celebrated it's 130th anniversary with U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria at the Exchange in Tower Barracks, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 04:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91155
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111614142.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AAFES Exchange 130th Anniversary Celebration, by SGT Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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