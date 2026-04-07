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    AAFES Exchange 130th Anniversary Celebration

    AAFES Exchange 130th Anniversary Celebration

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.29.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Michael Bradle 

    AFN Bavaria

    The Army Air Force Exchange Service celebrated it's 130th anniversary with U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria at the Exchange in Tower Barracks, Germany.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 04:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91155
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111614142.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAFES Exchange 130th Anniversary Celebration, by SGT Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Bavaria
    USAG Bavaria
    AAFES Express
    AAFES Exchange
    AAFES 130th Birthday

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