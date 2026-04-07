AFN Naples Radio News - Tank Familiarization & USS Ford

260407-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 7, 2026) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting a familiarization training on the M1A2 Abrams Tank in Lithuania and the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) departing Split, Croatia. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 06:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91142
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111613827.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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