(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Outpost Outspoken, Episode 87

    Outpost Outspoken, Episode 87

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Audio by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    From the punishing jungle of U.S. Army Tropic Regions Test Center (TRTC), Host Ana Henderson interviews jungle survival expert Eric Nicoliasen about the unique hazards of TRTC’s mission. Plus, Henderson talks with Contracting Officer Representative Mike Jonez, who recently rescued an elderly neighbor in distress thanks to his dog, Eli. The next episode of Outpost Outspoken will appear on May 4, 2026.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 12:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91134
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111612701.mp3
    Length: 00:19:57
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outpost Outspoken, Episode 87, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio