Outpost Outspoken, Episode 87

From the punishing jungle of U.S. Army Tropic Regions Test Center (TRTC), Host Ana Henderson interviews jungle survival expert Eric Nicoliasen about the unique hazards of TRTC’s mission. Plus, Henderson talks with Contracting Officer Representative Mike Jonez, who recently rescued an elderly neighbor in distress thanks to his dog, Eli. The next episode of Outpost Outspoken will appear on May 4, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 12:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91134
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111612701.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:57
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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