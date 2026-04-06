Outpost Outspoken, Episode 87

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From the punishing jungle of U.S. Army Tropic Regions Test Center (TRTC), Host Ana Henderson interviews jungle survival expert Eric Nicoliasen about the unique hazards of TRTC’s mission. Plus, Henderson talks with Contracting Officer Representative Mike Jonez, who recently rescued an elderly neighbor in distress thanks to his dog, Eli. The next episode of Outpost Outspoken will appear on May 4, 2026.