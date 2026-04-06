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    Italian Air Force History Museum - English: Banner 2 - The Great War and the Myth – The Era of Giants and the Bard

    Italian Air Force History Museum - English: Banner 2 - The Great War and the Myth – The Era of Giants and the Bard

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    ITALY

    03.31.2026

    Audio by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone 

    31st Fighter Wing

    During World War I, Aviano Air Base transformed into a vital military hub as the airplane evolved into a tactical weapon. It became the deployment site for squadrons of the Caproni Ca.3, Italy's first true bomber. The famous poet Gabriele D'Annunzio arrived at the base, forming a close bond with pilots Maurizio Pagliano and Luigi Gori. The two (along with their Mission Commander, Aurelio Barbarisi) became national heroes after their daring May 1917 raid on an enemy naval base at Pula. The two pilots were killed in action that December. D'Annunzio successfully campaigned to have the base officially named "Pagliano e Gori" in their honor in 1920.
    The base was also where the famous Flight over Vienna was secretly planned and tested by D'Annunzio and his comrades. Following the defeat at Caporetto in October 1917, Italian forces were forced to retreat, destroying their own aircraft to prevent capture. The base was then occupied by Austro-Hungarian troops, and the Italians subsequently bombed their own former base to weaken the enemy.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 07:38
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91120
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111612198.mp3
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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