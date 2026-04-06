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    Italian Air Force History Museum - English: Banner 3 - The Birth of the Blue Air Force and the Era of the Regia Aeronautica

    Italian Air Force History Museum - English: Banner 3 - The Birth of the Blue Air Force and the Era of the Regia Aeronautica

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    ITALY

    03.31.2026

    Audio by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone 

    31st Fighter Wing

    On March 28, 1923, the Regia Aeronautica (Royal Air Force) was established as an independent branch of the Italian military, and Aviano became a key training center. The base solidified its role as a Fighter Flight School, notably training the first officer cadets of the new Air Force Academy's "Aquila Course."
    The base's strategic importance grew, attracting visits from high-profile figures like King Victor Emmanuel III and aviator Italo Balbo. This period also marked a visual transformation, with the introduction of the iconic blue uniforms of the Air Force and the specialized work attire for maintenance crews, distinguishing them from the old army uniforms.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 07:30
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91119
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111612197.mp3
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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