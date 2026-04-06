Italian Air Force History Museum - English: Banner 3 - The Birth of the Blue Air Force and the Era of the Regia Aeronautica

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On March 28, 1923, the Regia Aeronautica (Royal Air Force) was established as an independent branch of the Italian military, and Aviano became a key training center. The base solidified its role as a Fighter Flight School, notably training the first officer cadets of the new Air Force Academy's "Aquila Course."

The base's strategic importance grew, attracting visits from high-profile figures like King Victor Emmanuel III and aviator Italo Balbo. This period also marked a visual transformation, with the introduction of the iconic blue uniforms of the Air Force and the specialized work attire for maintenance crews, distinguishing them from the old army uniforms.