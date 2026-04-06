On March 28, 1923, the Regia Aeronautica (Royal Air Force) was established as an independent branch of the Italian military, and Aviano became a key training center. The base solidified its role as a Fighter Flight School, notably training the first officer cadets of the new Air Force Academy's "Aquila Course."
The base's strategic importance grew, attracting visits from high-profile figures like King Victor Emmanuel III and aviator Italo Balbo. This period also marked a visual transformation, with the introduction of the iconic blue uniforms of the Air Force and the specialized work attire for maintenance crews, distinguishing them from the old army uniforms.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 07:30
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91119
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111612197.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|IT
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|3
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This work, Italian Air Force History Museum - English: Banner 3 - The Birth of the Blue Air Force and the Era of the Regia Aeronautica, by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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