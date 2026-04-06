On this Pacific Pulse: Emergency responders at Camp Humphreys conducted a simulated aircraft crash drill to improve readiness and coordination. Members of Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific conducted a week-long schedule of education and fun to promote patient safety March 8 to 13. U.S. Army Soldiers from Hotel Company, 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment & the Royal Thai Army have started operations for exercise Hanuman Guardian 26. (Audio by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 03:09
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91117
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111612142.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: MAR 19, 2026, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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