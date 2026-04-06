Pacific Pulse: MAR 19, 2026

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Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/91117" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific Pulse: Emergency responders at Camp Humphreys conducted a simulated aircraft crash drill to improve readiness and coordination. Members of Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific conducted a week-long schedule of education and fun to promote patient safety March 8 to 13. U.S. Army Soldiers from Hotel Company, 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment & the Royal Thai Army have started operations for exercise Hanuman Guardian 26. (Audio by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)