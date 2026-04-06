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    Pacific Pulse: MAR 19, 2026

    Pacific Pulse: MAR 19, 2026

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    SOUTH KOREA

    03.18.2026

    Audio by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    On this Pacific Pulse: Emergency responders at Camp Humphreys conducted a simulated aircraft crash drill to improve readiness and coordination. Members of Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific conducted a week-long schedule of education and fun to promote patient safety March 8 to 13. U.S. Army Soldiers from Hotel Company, 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment & the Royal Thai Army have started operations for exercise Hanuman Guardian 26. (Audio by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 03:09
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91117
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111612142.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: MAR 19, 2026, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Indopacific
    INDOPACOM
    U.S. Army
    thailand
    Hanuman Guardian 26

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