On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Marines with Lima Company, Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a simulated movement to contact as a part of Iron Fist 26 at Landing Zone Dodo, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 7, 2026. U.S. Air Force medics conduct simulated patient movement operations during Dragon Lift at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2026. U.S. Soldiers with 2nd Infantry Division, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, operate a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) during Freedom Shield 2026 at Camp Mujuk, South Korea, on Mar. 10, 2026. (Audio by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 03:11
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91116
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111612033.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: MAR 12, 2026, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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