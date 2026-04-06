Pacific Pulse: MAR 12, 2026

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Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/91116" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Marines with Lima Company, Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a simulated movement to contact as a part of Iron Fist 26 at Landing Zone Dodo, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 7, 2026. U.S. Air Force medics conduct simulated patient movement operations during Dragon Lift at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2026. U.S. Soldiers with 2nd Infantry Division, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, operate a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) during Freedom Shield 2026 at Camp Mujuk, South Korea, on Mar. 10, 2026. (Audio by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)