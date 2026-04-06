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    Pacific Pulse: MAR 12, 2026

    Pacific Pulse: MAR 12, 2026

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    SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2026

    Audio by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Marines with Lima Company, Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a simulated movement to contact as a part of Iron Fist 26 at Landing Zone Dodo, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 7, 2026. U.S. Air Force medics conduct simulated patient movement operations during Dragon Lift at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2026. U.S. Soldiers with 2nd Infantry Division, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, operate a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) during Freedom Shield 2026 at Camp Mujuk, South Korea, on Mar. 10, 2026. (Audio by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 03:11
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91116
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111612033.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: MAR 12, 2026, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Dragon Lift
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Air Force
    Freedom Shield 2026

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