A 30-second spot about the Spring Palooza Festival happening in Camp Humphreys. Various sightseeing, experiences will take care of the military personnel and their family. (KATUSA audio by Cpl. Changbin Park)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 02:28
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91115
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111612020.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spring Palooza Festival, by CPL Chang Bin Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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