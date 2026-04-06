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    Spring Palooza Festival

    Spring Palooza Festival

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    SOUTH KOREA

    03.31.2026

    Audio by Cpl. Chang Bin Park 

    AFN Humphreys

    A 30-second spot about the Spring Palooza Festival happening in Camp Humphreys. Various sightseeing, experiences will take care of the military personnel and their family. (KATUSA audio by Cpl. Changbin Park)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 02:28
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91115
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111612020.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spring Palooza Festival, by CPL Chang Bin Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Camp Humphereys
    spring 2026
    Spring Palooza Festival

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