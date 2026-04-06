Pacific Pulse: APR 2, 2026

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On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Marines with Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, test custom-built unmanned surface vessels at Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, March 9, 2026. The Marine made systems were evaluated by employing on-board communication systems on rubber rafts in varying sea states by analyzing different haul types and designs. U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Eighth Army Band participate in the Jinhae Military Band and Honor Guard Festival in Jinhae, South Korea, March 24-29, 2026. The Eighth Army Band performed alongside Republic of Korea military bands and the Mongolian Military Band, helping build trust and goodwill with the Korean people through shared cultural engagement and highlighting the strength of the U.S.-ROK Alliance. Lastly, U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 95th Clearance Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, conduct live-fire and breach training during a demolition range on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 26, 2026. The training enhanced Soldiers’ proficiency in obstacle reduction and explosive breaching, strengthening combat readiness and engineer capabilities in support of operations across the Indo-Pacific region. (Audio by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)