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    Italian Air Force History Museum - English: Banner 5 - 1937 – Towards Conflict: The 18th Land Bombardment Wing

    Italian Air Force History Museum - English: Banner 5 - 1937 – Towards Conflict: The 18th Land Bombardment Wing

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    ITALY

    03.31.2026

    Audio by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone 

    31st Fighter Wing

    In 1937, Aviano Airport transformed from a training school into a fully operational combat hub with the establishment of the 18th Land Bombardment Wing. This marked its entry into the modern era of strategic bombing as international tensions rose before World War II.
    The base housed a variety of advanced Italian aircraft, including the Savoia-Marchetti S.81 "Pipistrello" and the all-metal Fiat BR.20 "Cicogna". Aviano became a military citadel, with crews constantly training for formation flying and precision bombing, upgrading its infrastructure to support the large bombers and hundreds of specialists, and preparing the base for its role in the upcoming war.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.03.2026 12:01
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91112
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111610305.mp3
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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