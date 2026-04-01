Italian Air Force History Museum - English: Banner 5 - 1937 – Towards Conflict: The 18th Land Bombardment Wing

In 1937, Aviano Airport transformed from a training school into a fully operational combat hub with the establishment of the 18th Land Bombardment Wing. This marked its entry into the modern era of strategic bombing as international tensions rose before World War II.
The base housed a variety of advanced Italian aircraft, including the Savoia-Marchetti S.81 "Pipistrello" and the all-metal Fiat BR.20 "Cicogna". Aviano became a military citadel, with crews constantly training for formation flying and precision bombing, upgrading its infrastructure to support the large bombers and hundreds of specialists, and preparing the base for its role in the upcoming war.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2026 12:01
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91112
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111610305.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|IT
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