The seventh banner details Aviano Airport's dramatic transformation from World War II to its role as a NATO stronghold. After the armistice between Italy and the Allies in September 1943, German forces occupied the airport, deporting Italian personnel and integrating some remaining pilots into the Luftwaffe. Nine Allied air attacks between 1943 and 1945 subsequently razed the infrastructure, leaving the base significantly damaged by the end of the war. As late as March of 2026, unexploded ordnance from these attacks was still being unearthed at Aviano.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2026 11:58
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91110
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111610295.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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|0
This work, Italian Air Force History Museum - English: Banner 7 - From Rubble to Rebirth – Aviano in the Cold War and the Modern Era, by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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