Aviano Airport served as a critical strategic hub for NATO during two major international crises.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2026 11:50
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91109
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111610276.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
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|0
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This work, Italian Air Force History Museum - English: Balkan and Libyan Crisis Panels, by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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