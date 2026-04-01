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    Italian Air Force History Museum - English: In-depth Panel A: The Balkan Crisis (1992 – 2004)

    Italian Air Force History Museum - English: In-depth Panel A: The Balkan Crisis (1992 – 2004)

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    ITALY

    03.31.2026

    Audio by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone 

    31st Fighter Wing

    During the dissolution of Yugoslavia, Aviano became the primary base for NATO's peacekeeping and peace-enforcement missions. From 1992 to 2004, it was the main launching point for significant operations, including Deny Flight, Deliberate Force, and Allied Force. From 1994 to the end of Balkan Operations, the 31st Fighter Wing’s two F-16 squadrons alone flew almost 12,000 total sorties. In addition, the base hosted hundreds of allied aircraft, supported humanitarian efforts, and became known internationally as "the gateway to the Balkans."

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.03.2026 11:50
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91108
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111610264.mp3
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Italian Air Force History Museum - English: In-depth Panel A: The Balkan Crisis (1992 – 2004), by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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