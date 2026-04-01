Italian Air Force History Museum - English: In-depth Panel A: The Balkan Crisis (1992 – 2004)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/91108" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

During the dissolution of Yugoslavia, Aviano became the primary base for NATO's peacekeeping and peace-enforcement missions. From 1992 to 2004, it was the main launching point for significant operations, including Deny Flight, Deliberate Force, and Allied Force. From 1994 to the end of Balkan Operations, the 31st Fighter Wing’s two F-16 squadrons alone flew almost 12,000 total sorties. In addition, the base hosted hundreds of allied aircraft, supported humanitarian efforts, and became known internationally as "the gateway to the Balkans."