Italian Air Force History Museum - English: In-depth Panel B: The Libyan Crisis (2011) – Operation Unified Protector

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In 2011, Aviano was central to Operations Unified Protector/Odyssey Dawn during the Libyan revolution. Its strategic location and advanced infrastructure enabled rapid support for the arms embargo and the No-Fly Zone. The base provided essential logistical and operational support for a multinational fleet, solidifying its role as a cornerstone for Mediterranean security and highlighting the effective cooperation between Italy and the United States within NATO.