Italian Air Force History Museum - English: In-depth Panel B: The Libyan Crisis (2011) – Operation Unified Protector

In 2011, Aviano was central to Operations Unified Protector/Odyssey Dawn during the Libyan revolution. Its strategic location and advanced infrastructure enabled rapid support for the arms embargo and the No-Fly Zone. The base provided essential logistical and operational support for a multinational fleet, solidifying its role as a cornerstone for Mediterranean security and highlighting the effective cooperation between Italy and the United States within NATO.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2026 11:53
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91107
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111610221.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|IT
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|2
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