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    Italian Air Force History Museum - English: Artifacts

    Italian Air Force History Museum - English: Artifacts

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    ITALY

    03.31.2026

    Audio by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone 

    31st Fighter Wing

    The key artifacts on display showcase the evolution of aviation technology and pilot gear.

    Torpedo: An original torpedo used by the legendary Savoia-Marchetti SM.79 "Sparrowhawk" during World War II, symbolizing the daring missions of Italian torpedo bombers.

    Flight Gear: The evolution of pilot attire is shown through mannequins, starting with the early white summer flight suits, moving to the thermal bomber pilot suits of WWII, and advancing to the fire-retardant, anti-G survival suits of the jet age. A modern display features a Tornado pilot's gear, including an original control stick and navigator's monitor.

    F-104 Ejection Seat: The powerful and complex ejection seat from an F-104 "Starfighter" is on display, representing a critical emergency system for pilots flying at speeds exceeding Mach 2 during the Cold War.

    SM.79 Machine Gun: A 7.7 caliber machine gun from the dorsal turret of an SM.79 is featured. This weapon's position created a distinctive hump, earning the aircraft the nickname "Gobbo Maledetto" (Damned Hunchback) from enemy pilots.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.03.2026 11:32
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91106
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111610184.mp3
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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