The key artifacts on display showcase the evolution of aviation technology and pilot gear.
Torpedo: An original torpedo used by the legendary Savoia-Marchetti SM.79 "Sparrowhawk" during World War II, symbolizing the daring missions of Italian torpedo bombers.
Flight Gear: The evolution of pilot attire is shown through mannequins, starting with the early white summer flight suits, moving to the thermal bomber pilot suits of WWII, and advancing to the fire-retardant, anti-G survival suits of the jet age. A modern display features a Tornado pilot's gear, including an original control stick and navigator's monitor.
F-104 Ejection Seat: The powerful and complex ejection seat from an F-104 "Starfighter" is on display, representing a critical emergency system for pilots flying at speeds exceeding Mach 2 during the Cold War.
SM.79 Machine Gun: A 7.7 caliber machine gun from the dorsal turret of an SM.79 is featured. This weapon's position created a distinctive hump, earning the aircraft the nickname "Gobbo Maledetto" (Damned Hunchback) from enemy pilots.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2026 11:32
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91106
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111610184.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
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This work, Italian Air Force History Museum - English: Artifacts, by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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