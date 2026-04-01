AFN Aviano Radio News: Aviano Hosts 39th SFS for CROWS Training

AFN Aviano radio news reports on Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station training certifying 10 Airmen assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 26, 2026. CROWS is a remote weapon system designed to enhance security and combat readiness by allowing operators to engage targets from a fortified position inside an armored vehicle, significantly reducing risk to personnel. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2026 09:12
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91097
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111609835.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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