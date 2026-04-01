Strategic Voices Episode 5 - Gen Z After Revolt - Is South Asia Turning a Corner?

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Across parts of South Asia, youth-led movements are exposing growing pressures on political legitimacy by challenging entrenched elites and demanding more responsive, competent governance. In Strategic Voices Episode 5, Dr. James M. Minnich, Professor Shyam Tekwani, and Professor Andrea Malji assess whether recent upheavals in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal mark the beginning of durable political change—or simply another cycle of disruption without meaningful renewal.