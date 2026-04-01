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    Strategic Voices Episode 5 - Gen Z After Revolt - Is South Asia Turning a Corner?

    Strategic Voices Episode 5 - Gen Z After Revolt - Is South Asia Turning a Corner?

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    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Audio by Col. James Minnich 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    Across parts of South Asia, youth-led movements are exposing growing pressures on political legitimacy by challenging entrenched elites and demanding more responsive, competent governance. In Strategic Voices Episode 5, Dr. James M. Minnich, Professor Shyam Tekwani, and Professor Andrea Malji assess whether recent upheavals in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal mark the beginning of durable political change—or simply another cycle of disruption without meaningful renewal.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.03.2026 20:08
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91093
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111609251.mp3
    Length: 01:01:57
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Strategic Voices Episode 5 - Gen Z After Revolt - Is South Asia Turning a Corner?, by COL James Minnich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Nepal
    Bangladesh
    South Asia
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
    Gen-Z

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