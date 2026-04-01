In this episode, Maj Alexxa Pritchett is joined by Capt Rachel Book, a graduate of Officer Training School (OTS) class 25-06, to provide a first-hand account of what you can expect during OTS. Captain Book shares her invaluable insights into the entire OTS experience, from the initial impressions of the first week to the day-to-day balance of physical training and academics. She offers practical advice on how to prepare physically, what to pack, and how to mentally approach the unique challenges of OTS. This episode is a must-listen for those preparing to begin their Air Force careers at OTS.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2026 11:10
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91090
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111608192.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:00
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 86. The Learning Curve - OTS Perspective, by Maj. Alexxa Pritchett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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