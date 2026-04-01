Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 86. The Learning Curve - OTS Perspective

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/91090" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, Maj Alexxa Pritchett is joined by Capt Rachel Book, a graduate of Officer Training School (OTS) class 25-06, to provide a first-hand account of what you can expect during OTS. Captain Book shares her invaluable insights into the entire OTS experience, from the initial impressions of the first week to the day-to-day balance of physical training and academics. She offers practical advice on how to prepare physically, what to pack, and how to mentally approach the unique challenges of OTS. This episode is a must-listen for those preparing to begin their Air Force careers at OTS.