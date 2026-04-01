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    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 86. The Learning Curve - OTS Perspective

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 86. The Learning Curve - OTS Perspective

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    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Audio by Maj. Alexxa Pritchett 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    In this episode, Maj Alexxa Pritchett is joined by Capt Rachel Book, a graduate of Officer Training School (OTS) class 25-06, to provide a first-hand account of what you can expect during OTS. Captain Book shares her invaluable insights into the entire OTS experience, from the initial impressions of the first week to the day-to-day balance of physical training and academics. She offers practical advice on how to prepare physically, what to pack, and how to mentally approach the unique challenges of OTS. This episode is a must-listen for those preparing to begin their Air Force careers at OTS.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.02.2026 11:10
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91090
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111608192.mp3
    Length: 00:23:00
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 86. The Learning Curve - OTS Perspective, by Maj. Alexxa Pritchett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JAG School
    Air Force JAG School
    JAG Corps Attorney
    air force
    leadership

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